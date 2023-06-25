Top 10 Stories of the Week (June 19-25)

Here are the most read and talked about stories on Newport Buzz for the last week.
10 –
The Newport Historical Society Announces French in Newport Living History Weekend in Washington Square
9 –
Condo of the Week: Bellevue Avenue Condo Offered For $1,195,000
8 –
Naval Station Newport’s 2023 Salute to Summer Concert & Fireworks scheduled for August 26th
7 –
House of the Week: Custom-Built Newport Coastal Cape Cod offered for $2,195,000
6 –
5 –
4 –
3 –
Health Department Recommends Closing Oakland Beach and Conimicut Beach in Warwick for Swimming
2 –
1 –
Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!