Top 10 Stories of the Week (June 19-25)

Christian Winthrop·
LocalThe Buzz

Here are the most read and talked about stories on Newport Buzz for the last week.

10 – 

The Newport Historical Society Announces French in Newport Living History Weekend in Washington Square

9 – 

Condo of the Week: Bellevue Avenue Condo Offered For $1,195,000

8 – 

Naval Station Newport’s 2023 Salute to Summer Concert & Fireworks scheduled for August 26th

7 – 

House of the Week: Custom-Built Newport Coastal Cape Cod offered for $2,195,000

6 – 

Newport Woman Claims $150,000 Powerball Winning Ticket

5 – 

Obituary: Bonnie Brown Kilroy (1947-2023)

4 – 

Orcas attack two boats in The Ocean Race

3 – 

Health Department Recommends Closing Oakland Beach and Conimicut Beach in Warwick for Swimming

2 – 

Best Of Newport Buzz Awards Winners 2023

1 – 

New law will allow low-speed vehicles on Rhode Island roads

 

 

 

