Top 10 Stories of the Week: (July 17-23)

Christian Winthrop·
LocalThe Buzz

Here are the most read and talked about stories on Newport Buzz for the last week.

10 – 

Mannarino Ends Michelsen’s Dream Run, Wins Newport Title

9 – 

House of the Week: Block Island Waterfront Retro-Modern Cottage Offered for $3,395,000

8 – 

“WATER BROTHER: The Sid Abbruzzi Story” film premier is August 17th at Fort Adams

7 – 

Obituary: Michael Andrew Yates (1951-2023)

6 – 

Wakefield’s Pasquale’s Pizzeria Napoletana makes list of Top 50 Pizzas in the USA

5 – 

Obituary: Ryan Patrick McDonough (1982-2023)

4 – 

Man dies trying to rescue two swimmers at Scarborough Beach

3 – 

Newport’s Canvassing Head Steve Waluk Resigns Amid Texting Controversy

 

2 – 

$2,000,000 Powerball Power Play Ticket Sold in Rhode Island!

 

1 – 

Obituary: Maribeth Redman (1988-2023)

 

 

 

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

 


 