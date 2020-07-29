Located on the bustling waterfront in heart of downtown Newport, RI, the newly built and locally owned Brenton Hotel will open on July 31. Distinctively Newport from experience to architectural design, the Brenton Hotel redefines Gilded Age luxury with 57 rooms and suites, which are among the most spacious in town with interior finishes that evoke the feeling of an extravagant yacht. Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the Brenton’s public spaces and guestrooms offer panoramic views of the world-renowned harbor and historic cityscape.

To toast the opening, the Brenton is offering a special midweek package which includes a celebratory bottle of champagne delivered to the room upon arrival and complimentary onsite parking. The Toast the Coast two-night package starts at $698 and is available Sunday to Thursday only through August 31, 2020.

“To experience the tradition, fun and pursuit of leisure that is inimitably Newport is to see it through the eyes of the people that live here,” said Andy Ross, managing director of the Brenton Hotel. “At the Brenton, the Newport experience is felt within our walls, from the design and staff, to our coastally- inspired cuisine, and expands well beyond the front door. Our intent is to show guests the Newport that we love, whether it’s the unparalleled views from the Roof Top, harbor sailings on our private picnic boat or the bike tour that I personally designed based on my morning rides.”

Authentic Newport by Street and Sea

A time-honored tradition of Newport Harbor, boating and sailing is one of the best ways to experience Newport like a local. In the marina just steps from the boutique property is docked Brenton One, the hotel’s private 36’ Hinckley Picnic Boat, ready to whisk guests away for private escapes and intimate sunset sails around the bay. Private charters can be reserved by the hour for groups of up to eight guests.

Led by local staff, regularly scheduled outdoor activities will be available complimentary for guests including a guided run of Bellevue Avenue. Managing director Andy Ross will lead bike tours starting on scenic Ocean Drive and passing iconic sites like Hammersmith Farm, the childhood home of former first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis, then continuing through Brenton Point State Park, which serves as the inspiration for the hotel’s name. Courtesy bikes will also be available for individual guest use.

Six stories above the harbor is the hotel’s outdoor oasis: an environmentally sensitive green rooftop with unparalleled views of Newport. Opening later this summer, the Roof Top is an open-air social playground engaging locals and guests in leisure games of cornhole, foosball, and ping pong. Surrounded by a flourish of lush succulents and greenery, a relaxed layout of lounge seating including outdoor sofas and fire pits inspires endless socializing. As a backdrop, the Roof Top offers unobstructed views of the Newport harbor at sunset, steepled New England churches, sailboats and superyachts, lighthouses, forts, and mansions.

Pets, Pelotons, and More Exclusive Perks

The Brenton Hotel welcomes four-legged guests with pet-friendly room accommodations at no additional fee. For added comfort, the hotel has partnered with local Lucky Dog Resort to provide pet concierge services such as pet sitting and dog walking, beginning at $25 per hour.

Guests will have access to the hotel’s two Peloton bikes which will be delivered to their individual guest rooms for use. Peloton bikes can be reserved by the hour with a two-hour minimum for $50 per hour.

The hotel has also partnered with Newport National Golf Club to offer guests advanced access to preferred to tee times.

Conversational Cuisine Inspired by the Views

The Living Room, found on the Brenton’s second floor, surrounds guests with panoramic views of the harbor and historic cityscape, inviting sounds of a convivial brass bar, and casual conversation of locals after a day of sailing. Stylishly furnished with intimate groups of sofas, armchairs, and low tables that recreate the relaxed feeling of home, the waterfront dining venue offers a locally sourced menu of shared plates and vibrant craft cocktails inspired by its breathtaking coastal views.

As a way to inspire conversation and connect guests with local fare, Executive Chef Kevin Wood developed a shareable menu of elevated yet approachable dishes integrating local and New England sourced ingredients ranging from daily caught oysters, local charcuterie and cheese boards, and Narragansett Bay littleneck stuffies, to grilled lamb lollipops persillé with sweet potato and rosemary jalapeño oil, and tortellini in lobster cream sauce.

To accentuate the flavors of the menu, a list of regionally focused craft cocktails, artisanal beers, and fine wines has been curated to perfectly pair with each dish. The Living Room will be open daily from 5:00pm to 10:30 pm. Daily breakfast will also be served provision-style in the Living Room featuring fresh juices, coffee, and pastries.

Ross added, “The Living Room was purposely designed to evoke the same lively and laidback feeling of when close friends and family gather at home over good food, tall drinks, and spirited conversations. Our hope is for guests to use the space as if it were their own living room, whether lingering over coffee and the morning paper or unwinding with a cocktail after a long day on the water.”

Tastes of Rhode Island can be savored on each of the guest room floors which host a complimentary “hospitality pantry” featuring locally sourced still and sparkling water, bagged ice, and Del’s Frozen Lemonade.

Additional amenities include on-site private parking with three electric vehicle charging stations, top-of-the-line in-room technology and dedicated complimentary Wi-Fi. Standard guest room rates start at $299 per night, midweek. Suites start at $1,299 per night, midweek.