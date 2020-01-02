They were arguably the most powerful family in America. But the dynasty dissolved in a frenzy of excess, backbiting and sexual indiscretions. The Vanderbilts were a gossip columnist’s dream. Their saga was a magnificent tapestry of honor, greed and scandal, and, of course, wealth. This documentary traces their stunning story, from the genius of the “Commodore” to the custody battle over little Gloria. Discover how Cornelius first built a fortune in shipping before turning his attention to railroads. Relive his legendary battles with rival John Jay Gould. Trace the scandals that scarred the family image, and learn of their enormous contributions to charity that could never overcome the doings that dominated the gossip page. And biographers and rare footage highlight the defining moments in the history of the dynasty.

