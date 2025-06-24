Winners Announced at the 2025 Newport Flower Show at Rosecliff

NEWPORT,RI: This past weekend, the 29th annual Newport Flower Show returned to Rosecliff, showcasing exceptional creativity in floral design, horticulture, botanical arts, and photography. Hosted by The Preservation Society of Newport County, the event brought together gardeners, artists, and floral enthusiasts for a celebration of nature’s beauty and craftsmanship.

Proceeds from the show benefit the Preservation Society’s efforts to maintain and protect Newport’s historic properties.

BOTANICAL ARTS DIVISION

Robyn Kauffmann Spagnolo Botanical Arts Award: Sue Cram

Newport Flower Show Botanical Arts Award: Peyton Wells

The Garden Club Excellence in Botanical Arts Award: Leslie Purple and Alice Farley

Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award: Carrie Wilcox

Newport Flower Show Novice Award: Melissa Bullitt

Janice Leary Panoff Botanical Arts Award: Marian Tomblin

The Newport Flower Show Best in Show Award: Leslie Purple and Alice Farley

FLORAL DESIGN DIVISION

The Garden Club of America – Excellence in Floral Design: Nell Carpenter & Jess Audette

National Garden Club Award: Tracey Burhoe

The Newport Flower Show Novice – Floral Design: Sheri Donovan

The Bettie Bearden Pardee Award: Kirsten VanDijk

The Corinne Clarke Reynolds Trophy: Tracey Burhoe

The Preservation Society of Newport County Design Award: Michelle Mensinger

The Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award – Floral Design: Krista Smith

The Candace Morgenstern Design Award: Carla Morey

The Newport Flower Show Best in Show Award – Floral Design: Tracey Burhoe

HORTICULTURE DESIGN DIVISION

The Oatsie Charles Award: Elaine Bakios

The Annie Laurie Aitken Award: Alice Thomas

The Mrs. Samuel M.V. Hamilton Award: Newport Garden Club

The Newport Garden Club Centennial Award: Donna Boulay

The Newport Flower Show Novice Award: Diane Williamson

GCA Certificate of Excellence Horticulture: Jane Gamber

GCA Certificate of Excellence Conservation: Prickly Ed’s

Bulkley Medal: Bartlett Tree Experts

The National Garden Club Award: Sogkonate Garden Club

The Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award: Diane Williamson

The Jocelyn Sherman Propagation Award: Libby Moore

The Gilbert S. Kahn Sweepstakes Award: Jane Gamber

The Mrs. Robert M. Grace Best in Show Award: Sogkonate Garden Club

PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS

Newport Flower Show Novice Award: Mary Jane Greenwood

Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award: Debbie Laverell

Newport Flower Show Best in Show Award: Marianne Conese

Bartlett Tree Experts served as Presenting Sponsor, with additional support from Taste Design Inc., Atria Senior Living, BankNewport, David Harber, and others.

The 30th annual Newport Flower Show is set for June 19–21, 2026, once again at Rosecliff.

