Winners Announced at the 2025 Newport Flower Show at Rosecliff

NEWPORT,RI: This past weekend, the 29th annual Newport Flower Show returned to Rosecliff, showcasing exceptional creativity in floral design, horticulture, botanical arts, and photography. Hosted by The Preservation Society of Newport County, the event brought together gardeners, artists, and floral enthusiasts for a celebration of nature’s beauty and craftsmanship.
Proceeds from the show benefit the Preservation Society’s efforts to maintain and protect Newport’s historic properties.
BOTANICAL ARTS DIVISION
Robyn Kauffmann Spagnolo Botanical Arts Award: Sue Cram
Newport Flower Show Botanical Arts Award: Peyton Wells
The Garden Club Excellence in Botanical Arts Award: Leslie Purple and Alice Farley
Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award: Carrie Wilcox
Newport Flower Show Novice Award: Melissa Bullitt
Janice Leary Panoff Botanical Arts Award: Marian Tomblin
The Newport Flower Show Best in Show Award: Leslie Purple and Alice Farley
FLORAL DESIGN DIVISION
The Garden Club of America – Excellence in Floral Design: Nell Carpenter & Jess Audette
National Garden Club Award: Tracey Burhoe
The Newport Flower Show Novice – Floral Design: Sheri Donovan
The Bettie Bearden Pardee Award: Kirsten VanDijk
The Corinne Clarke Reynolds Trophy: Tracey Burhoe
The Preservation Society of Newport County Design Award: Michelle Mensinger
The Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award – Floral Design: Krista Smith
The Candace Morgenstern Design Award: Carla Morey
The Newport Flower Show Best in Show Award – Floral Design: Tracey Burhoe
HORTICULTURE DESIGN DIVISION
The Oatsie Charles Award: Elaine Bakios
The Annie Laurie Aitken Award: Alice Thomas
The Mrs. Samuel M.V. Hamilton Award: Newport Garden Club
The Newport Garden Club Centennial Award: Donna Boulay
The Newport Flower Show Novice Award: Diane Williamson
GCA Certificate of Excellence Horticulture: Jane Gamber
GCA Certificate of Excellence Conservation: Prickly Ed’s
Bulkley Medal: Bartlett Tree Experts
The National Garden Club Award: Sogkonate Garden Club
The Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award: Diane Williamson
The Jocelyn Sherman Propagation Award: Libby Moore
The Gilbert S. Kahn Sweepstakes Award: Jane Gamber
The Mrs. Robert M. Grace Best in Show Award: Sogkonate Garden Club
PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
Newport Flower Show Novice Award: Mary Jane Greenwood
Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award: Debbie Laverell
Newport Flower Show Best in Show Award: Marianne Conese
Bartlett Tree Experts served as Presenting Sponsor, with additional support from Taste Design Inc., Atria Senior Living, BankNewport, David Harber, and others.
The 30th annual Newport Flower Show is set for June 19–21, 2026, once again at Rosecliff.
