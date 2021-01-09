Thieves stole a Troops for Trump flag from the flagpole at Lt. General Michael Flynn’s home in Middletown, RI on Friday night.

General Flynn’s wife Lori made the announcement Saturday on NextDoor. She says they have video of the theft and have forwarded it to the Middletown Police.

Flynn who served as President Trump’s National Security Advisor was recently pardoned by President Trump after pleading guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. He later tried to withdraw that plea, claiming he did not intentionally lie.