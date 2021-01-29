Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week.

Senate OKs bill to ban gender discrimination in health insurance premiums

The Senate passed legislation ( 2021-S 0003 ) introduced by Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski (D-Dist. 37, South Kingstown, New Shoreham) that would ban health insurers from utilizing the discriminatory practice known as gender rating, or routinely charging women and men different premiums for individual insurance. The measure now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Senate approves bill enacting Obamacare consumer protections in state law

The Senate approved legislation ( 2021-S 0005A ) sponsored by Health and Human Services Committee Chairman Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28, Cranston, Providence) to enact many of the consumer-protection elements of the federal Affordable Care Act — commonly called “Obamacare” — into state law to permanently protect Rhode Islanders, even if the federal law is ever weakened or repealed.

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist.4, North Providence, Providence) introduced legislation (2021-H 5224, 2021-S 0079) to permanently enact the Rhode Island Promise program, which provides eligible Rhode Islanders up to two years of free tuition at Community College of Rhode Island.

House adopts 2021-2022 rules

The House adopted new rules for the 2021-2022 session, creating provisions allowing the speaker to activate procedures that include remote committee votes and limited proxy voting during emergencies such as the current pandemic. The rules resolution ( 2021-H 5002A ) was sponsored by Rules Committee Chairman Arthur Corvese (D-Dist. 55, North Providence).

Senator Leonidas P. Raptakis (D-Dist. 33, Coventry, East Greenwich, West Greenwich) is calling for an online registration process for COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public, similar to what was done with COVID-19 testing in the state, where there is an online portal on the RI Department of Health website to schedule testing. Senator Raptakis, along with several other legislators, are also rejecting the notion that General Assembly members be prioritized for the vaccination.

Morales introduces bills to address prescription drug costs

Rep. David Morales (D-Dist. 7, Providence) has introduced bills to limit insured persons’ costs to $25 per 30-day supply of insulin ( 2021-H 5151 ) and $100 for a 30-day supply of any other prescription drug, including specialty drugs ( 2021-H 5146 ).

Ranglin-Vassell: Order to end prison contracts should inspire R.I. action

Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell (D-Dist. 5, Providence) is optimistic that an executive order signed by President Joe Biden to end Justice Department contracts with private prisons will serve to build support for legislative action in Rhode Island to address racial inequities in the justice system, including several bills she will introduce to address injustice and poverty.

Legislators joined advocates to kick off the 2021 RIght Start Agenda, a package of legislation and state budget investments designed to ensure all Rhode Island children get off to the right start in life, and that young children and families are able to weather the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and emerge stronger. Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey (D-Dist. 29, Warwick), House Majority Whip Christopher R. Blazejewski (D-Dist. 2, Providence), Rep. Grace Diaz (D-Dist. 11, Providence) and Sen. Sandra Cano (D-Dist. 8, Providence) are supporting the initiative.

Senate Environment and Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown), House Environment and Natural Resources Committee Chairman David A. Bennett (D-Dist.20, Warwick, Cranston) and Sen. Meghan E. Kallman (D-Dist. 15, Pawtucket, North Providence) joined Treasurer Seth Magaziner and labor and environmental leaders in launching a campaign for a bold new initiative to transition Rhode Island toward a net-zero emission economy by 2050.

Members of the House Republican caucus sent a letter to Gov. Gina Raimondo asking her to set a specific date when she will resign to become U.S. Commerce Secretary and allow Lt. Gov. Daniel McKee to take her place. “Given the magnitude of the health, economic and social crises Rhode Island grapples with, we must have a defined leadership timetable, so that we may all plan accordingly,” they wrote.

