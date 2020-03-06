Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week.

Assembly passes $1 minimum wage increase

With final votes in both chambers, the General Assembly approved legislation ( 2020-S 2147A , 2020-H 7157A ) sponsored by Sen. Erin Lynch Prata (D-Dist. 31, Warwick Cranston) and Rep. David A. Bennett (D-Dist. 20, Warwick, Cranston) to raise the state’s minimum wage by $1 to $11.50 an hour on Oct. 1. The legislation now goes to the governor’s desk.

Sen. Louis P. DiPalma’s (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) legislation ( 2020-S 2326A ) that amends the state’s motion picture tax credit program passed the Senate. The legislation amends the current program by allowing productions to utilize tax credits, even if the majority of production is not done within the state, if the production spends a minimum of $10 million within Rhode Island during a 12-month span. Rep. Marvin L. Abney (D-Dist. 73, Newport, Middletown) sponsored the companion legislation ( 2020-H 7247A ), which has already passed the House of Representatives.

Shanley commission results in three bills addressing Internet privacy

A special legislative commission chaired by Rep. Evan P. Shanley (D-Dist. 24, Warwick) to study privacy protection on the Internet has developed three bills which have been introduced by commission members. The first bill ( 2020-H 7778 ), introduced by Representative Shanley, would require online service providers and commercial websites to disclose what categories of personally identifiable information they collect and to what third parties they sell the information. The second bill ( 2020-H 7723 ), introduced by House Majority Whip John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Tiverton, Portsmouth) would regulate data brokers. The third bill ( 2020-H 7724 ), introduced by Rep. Jean Philippe Barros (D-Dist. 59, Pawtucket), would prohibit use of student information by cloud computing service providers.

Sen. Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28, Cranston, Providence) and Rep. Scott A. Slater have introduced legislation ( 2020-S 2544 , 2020-H 7621 ) that would amend Rhode Island’s medical marijuana program. The legislation would create a hardship designation for patients on Social Security Disability Insurance and Medicaid. The bill also establishes a discount medicine program, eliminates plant tagging, allows unlimited compassion center licenses, reduces the compassion center license fee to $5,000, and redefines “debilitating condition.”

Rep. Casimiro bill allows parole after 15 years for minors sentenced as adults

Rep. Julie A. Casimiro (D-Dist. 31, North Kingstown, Narragansett) has introduced legislation ( 2020-H 7592 ) that would allow minors who were sentenced as adults to be eligible for parole after serving 15 years of their sentence. The bill would not apply to those serving life without parole or those committing heinous crimes, and would apply to those prisoners whose offenses were committed after Jan. 1, 1991.