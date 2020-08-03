A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for all of southern New England as Tropical Storm Isaias takes aim at southern New England. Tropical storm conditions (winds 39 to 73 mph) will spread up the immediate East Coast through Tuesday night in areas under tropical storm warnings.

There will be power outages and tree damage in locations that experience stronger wind gusts along the East Coast including parts of eastern New England.

Key Points:

* 40-60 mph gusts possible Tuesday evening for parts of SNE (but not all of area)

* Heaviest rain near Berkshires (2-4″), much less farther east (could be <1″ RI/E MA)

* High risk of rip currents at south coastal beaches