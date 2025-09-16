RPL Closes Multimillion-Dollar Sale of Jamestown Contemporary Cottage

Residential Properties Ltd. has closed the sale of 25 Walnut Street in Jamestown for $3,295,000, the company announced. RPL Sales Associate Jim DeRentis represented the seller.

According to State-Wide MLS data, it is the fifth-highest single-family sale in Jamestown year to date. RPL has participated in three of the top five single-family sales in Jamestown so far this year, more than any other firm.

The 4-bedroom, 3.1-bath Shingle-style home sits moments from the water in the coveted Ocean Highlands/Dumplings neighborhood and echoes Jamestown’s late-19th-century summer cottages. Designed by Shope Reno Wharton, the residence opens to an elliptical foyer with an eclectic tray ceiling and accent lighting. A gas fireplace anchors the living room, featuring an original glass mantel by renowned artist Howard Ben Tre. The kitchen includes a sunny breakfast nook with banquette seating, while the dining room opens to a covered porch overlooking Mackerel Cove. Upstairs, the west-facing primary suite offers a spa-like bath. A custom wood-accented study flexes as an additional bedroom or private office. Outside, mature landscaping enhances privacy, and a detached garage with a finished second level offers potential for a guest suite or artist studio.

DeRentis is RPL’s No. 1 sales agent and sold more $1 million listings on Providence’s East Side than any other Rhode Island agent in 2024. He has earned the Circle of Sales Excellence Platinum Plus Award every year since 2011, when he was named Rookie of the Year. For the past 11 years, he has appeared on the “REALTrends Verified” list of the nation’s top real estate professionals and, in 2020, was named to “The 1000.” For the past five consecutive years, he has ranked as Rhode Island’s No. 1 individual agent for transaction sides and, according to State-Wide MLS, was the only agent to surpass $100 million in Rhode Island sales in 2024. To learn more or view listings, visit ThePVDRealEstateGuy.com.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!