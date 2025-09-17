URI Football to Play 2026 Home Games at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket

The University of Rhode Island football team will have a new home in 2026.

University and stadium officials announced Wednesday that the Rams will play their home games at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket while Meade Stadium in Kingston undergoes major renovations following the 2025 season.

The 10,500-seat stadium, which opened in May, is home to Rhode Island FC of the USL Championship and has also hosted Major League Rugby matches. On Oct. 3, it will stage its first football game when URI faces Brown in the Governor’s Cup.

“We are thrilled to partner with Centreville Bank Stadium to be our home next season,” URI Vice President and Athletics Director Thorr Bjorn said. “Not only will we be able to play in a state-of-the-art first-class facility, but it will be a chance to showcase our nationally-ranked program to our alumni and fans in a different part of the state.”

Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne welcomed the move. “While Meade Stadium undergoes important upgrades, our venue will provide a first-class experience for student-athletes, coaches, and fans,” he said.

The dates for URI’s 2026 home games in Pawtucket will be announced later.

