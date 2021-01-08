Vice President Mike Pence opposes using the 25th amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office, according to reports from Business Insider and the New York Times.

Congressional leaders (including some Republicans) and more than half the nation have been pushing for the measure to remove the unhinged president before he does further damage to our nation in his final two weeks. If the 25th amendment isn’t invoked, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have called for impeachment proceedings to remove Trump after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.