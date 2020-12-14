The 19-year-old woman who was killed in the early Saturday morning crash on Brenton road has been identified as Katelin Pimental of Middletown.

Pimental was killed after the vehicle she was traveling in hit a utility pole wire, a tree, and then a stone pillar in the area of Brenton and Wickham Roads.

Dekiah Laitola, 21, of Swansea, MA, has been charged with has been charged with four felonies, one count of driving to endanger – death resulting and three counts of driving to endanger – resulting in physical injury. Laitola is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning in 2nd Division District Court.