Lost your password?

Netflix will release a three-part docuseries in January on late Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

The Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez premiers on Netflix on Jan. 15th and explores Hernandez’s life as an NFL star turned murderer. 

Hernandez was serving life in prison for a double murder conviction in April 2017 when he was found dead in his Massachusetts prison cell of an apparent suicide.

Comments

comments