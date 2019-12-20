Netflix will release a three-part docuseries in January on late Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.
The Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez premiers on Netflix on Jan. 15th and explores Hernandez’s life as an NFL star turned murderer.
Hernandez was serving life in prison for a double murder conviction in April 2017 when he was found dead in his Massachusetts prison cell of an apparent suicide.
Killer Inside: The mind of Aaron Hernandez. From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez. How can someone who had everything throw it all away? January 15, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tak2JAwXj5
