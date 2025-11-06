Obituary: Brian John Carroll (1941-2025)

In Loving Memory of Brian Carroll – 2/2/1941 – 11/01/2025

Brian Carroll was born on February 2, 1941, to Patrick and Evelyn Carroll. A dedicated scholar, Brian graduated from the University of Rhode Island, where he went on to earn his master’s degree. In 1963, he married Nancy Ellis, beginning a loving partnership that would last over 62 years.

Brian served his country honorably as a captain in the U.S. Army, completing two tours of duty in Vietnam. After his military service, he shared his knowledge and passion for history by teaching Military History at the University of West Virginia. He later returned to Rhode Island to continue his teaching career as an English teacher at Portsmouth High School, a position he held for over two decades.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Brian brought his love of athletics to Portsmouth High, where he coached the baseball team for many years. His enthusiasm for sports was matched only by his devotion to his family and community.

Brian was a devoted husband, father, and “Pop-Pop.” He was known for his voracious appetite for reading, his skill as an avid sailor, and his craftsmanship. He generously volunteered at the Portsmouth Public Library and was a passionate advocate with the Open Space Committee for Aquidneck Island.

Brian and his brother Barry both shared a deep love of sailing and with Barry’s expertise they were able to build his first boat. He found joy in weekends spent building wooden boats with his brother-in-law, Jack Ellis.

Brian’s legacy lives on in his beloved family: his wife Nancy, his three children—Patricia, James and his wife Kate, Anne and her husband Scott—and his four cherished grandchildren, Katherine, Riordan, Faith, and Quinlan. He is also survived by his siblings Sheila Item, Richard Carroll, Barry Carroll, Mary Ellen Klugh, and Michael Carroll, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Patrick Carroll.

Brian will be remembered for his unwavering devotion to his family, his service to his country and community, and his quiet and peaceful life.

Services for Brian have been entrusted to the Berarducci Funeral Homes. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery on Friday, November 14th at 10 am with A Celebration of Brian’s Life to be held at noon at The Blue Anchor in Portsmouth.

