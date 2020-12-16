Winter Storm Gail will spread across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic through tonight, where it will be a high-impact nor’easter packing heavy snow, strong winds and coastal flooding.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting at 4pm across Southern New England.
Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern
and southern Rhode Island.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact overnight travel as well as
the Thursday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow develops tonight, becoming heavy at
times overnight into early Thursday. A brief period of above-
freezing temperatures early Thursday morning will cool rapidly
by mid to late morning, with a rapid freeze-up of roads. Snow
ends by Thursday afternoon
Here are the parking bans, school closings and delays around Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.