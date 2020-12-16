Winter Storm Gail will spread across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic through tonight, where it will be a high-impact nor’easter packing heavy snow, strong winds and coastal flooding.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting at 4pm across Southern New England.

Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern

and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact overnight travel as well as

the Thursday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down

tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow develops tonight, becoming heavy at

times overnight into early Thursday. A brief period of above-

freezing temperatures early Thursday morning will cool rapidly

by mid to late morning, with a rapid freeze-up of roads. Snow

ends by Thursday afternoon

