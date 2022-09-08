13th Annual Swim Across America Rhode Island is this Saturday, September 10

Swimmers and volunteers will dive in and make a big splash on Saturday, September 10, at the 13th annual Swim Across America Rhode Island open water swim event which takes place in the beautiful Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett, Rhode Island at 10:00 a.m.. Recreational and amateur swimmers all the way to master swimmers and even Olympic swimmers, will participate to #makewaves to #fightcancer. Swim Across America is a national event, but was brought to the Rhode Island area in 2010. Since that time, it has raised more than $2 million for its beneficiary, the Women & Infants Hospital, with a focus of the funds helping researchers in Women’s Oncology Center for Biomarkers & Emerging Technology discover biomarkers for ovarian cancer and supporting other gynecological and breast cancer research.

This year’s master of ceremonies at the event is Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel. Beisel made the record books last year as the first woman to ever successfully swim to Block Island from mainland Rhode Island. She has long been a supporter of Swim Across America and made last year’s historical Block Island swim in honor of her father Ted Beisel, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in July 2021.

