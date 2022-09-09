Obituary: Mary Jane (Sisson) Russo (1942-2022)

Mary Jane (Sisson) Russo, 79, beloved wife of Paul A. Russo, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 after a brief but aggressive illness.

Born in Newport, RI, daughter of the late, and wonderful Everett and Doris (Anderson) Sisson, she was raised on a farm on Jamestown, RI. Mary Jane traveled by ferry to attended St. Catherine’s High School in Newport RI and later earned an LPN designation at Truesdale Hospital School of Nursing in Fall River, MA. She practiced in hospitals across RI before eventually providing private duty nursing services until her retirement.

Mary Jane and Paul were fortunate to have first lived as newlyweds in Manassas VA, and then as they welcomed children, to live surrounded by family in Jamestown RI. Later they lived in Danbury, Thomaston, Goshen, and Burlington, CT. They retired in Biddeford, ME where they lived on the ocean for fifteen years before returning to CT. Mary Jane grew up on, loved, and raised her children on an island in RI. In her retirement, she enjoyed walking on the beach with her rescue dogs, volunteering in her church, and spending time with family and dear friends. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, and crocheting and especially enjoyed donating her work to support passion projects.

Besides her cherished husband Paul, she leaves many beloveds including her first child, daughter Deborah DeBisschop and her husband Mark, with whom she and Paul made their home in Harwinton, CT, her cherished second child, son Michael P. Russo and his wife Karla of Wolcott, and her third cherished child James A. Russo and his wife Jennifer of Thomaston; a beloved and cherished brother, Robert Sisson and his wife Grace of Limington, ME; another beloved and cherished brother Thomas Sisson and his wife Debbie of Richmond, RI., and a beloved and cherished sister Elizabeth Sisson of Warwick, RI; precious grandchildren Christian DeBisschop and his wife Alex, Zachary DeBisschop and his wife Chiara, Gabriel Russo and his fiance’ Abby Deangelis, Blaise Russo, Nicholas Russo and his wife Emily, and Hannah Gifford and her husband Ryan; and priceless gifts, great grandchildren, Lillian Russo and Frankie Lou DeBisschop, and several nieces and nephews.

In her later years, Mary Jane especially enjoyed holding and watching her great grandchildren as they played. At Maryjane’s request services will be a private celebration of life for her immediate family. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT, 06111. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

