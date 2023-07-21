Rhode Island Italian American Hall of Fame to Induct Jay Leno at PPAC!

The Rhode Island Italian-American Hall of Fame announced Thursday An Evening of Laughter Honoring Jay Leno & Rhode Island’s Best and Brightest presented by Providence Auto Body on September 27, 2023 at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

Proceeds from this RIIAHF fundraiser benefit the organization’s scholarship fund. Ten exceptional college bound Rhode Island students from all ethnic backgrounds will be recognized and receive scholarship awards totaling $30,000 as each student will be given a $3,000 scholarship. This event will be cohosted by NBC 10’s Gene Valicenti, Alison Bologna and former NBC 10 sportscaster and RIIAHF President, Joe Rocco.

Mr. Leno will appear live on stage performing his 75 minute stand up comedy act and participate in an “In Conversation” segment that will include video clips from his memorable career, hosted by Joe Rocco. He will join previous accomplished Italian Americans honored or inducted into this Hall of Fame including Tedy Bruschi, Mario Andretti, Dan Marino, Leon Panetta, Terry Francona, Ernie DiGregorio, Tom Lasorda, Dominic DiMaggio, Mike Tranghese, Chris Terreri, Phil Esposito and many more well known professionals who have excelled in their fields.

Tickets go on sale July 22nd at PPACRI.org (Online Only) PPAC Summer box office hours: Monday – Thursday 10 AM – 3 PM

The RIIAHF has awarded nearly $400,000 in scholarship awards to extraordinary Rhode Island students of all ethnic backgrounds since 1987 while honoring prominent Italian Americans from sports, business and the arts.

