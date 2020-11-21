A Wish Come True announced Friday that their 17th Annual Polar Plunge scheduled for Easton’s Beach in Newport, RI will be a virtual Ice Bucket Challenge!

Instead of plunging into the ocean, they are asking plungers to dump a bucket of ice water on themselves and share a video of it on social media with the hashtag #AWCTPolarPlunge.

Donations can be made on A Wish Come True’s Just Giving page, https://www.justgiving.com/awishcometrueinc, or on Venmo @AWishComeTrue. For more information, click here https://files.constantcontact.com/2a4ae3fe601/ae3f949c-c7d1-45fa-81a2-281df5b5a52a.pdf

There are numerous sponsorship opportunities available to support this event and to fulfill the wish of a local child in our community! For more information please visit https://files.constantcontact.com/2a4ae3fe601/72e7b15d-bd8b-4079-b58f-3548a785790d.pdf

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or in need of additional information about this event is asked to contact Mary-Kate O’Leary by email marykate@awishcometrue.org.