Great news for all the kiddos out there because Santa Claus is immune to Covid-19 according to Dr. Fauci.

“Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told USA Today. “Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody,” Fauci said, which is good news considering Santa’s advanced age and hefty girth make him a prime candidate for Covid complications.

Thankfully, Santa’s elves have been busy keeping the North Pole Covid free, according to Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“I hear the ventilation in Santa’s workshop is not the best, and opening windows in North Pole winters problematic. The good news is that mask compliance there is pretty good, and the elves are committed to social distancing. Mrs. Claus has implemented a program of regular testing and the reindeers now lead contact tracing,” Hotez said.

Dr. Greg Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, told USA Today that there had been two infections among the elves, but “none of them serious.”

“It was a good reminder to the elves about wearing the mask properly. They now do that. It’s mandatory in the North Pole,” Poland said.

Wait! When one of Santa’s little helpers tests positive for Covid, do they have to…(umm)…elf isolate?

Alright, fine, I’ll show myself out.