Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced today that Rhode Island has entered into a partnership with CVS Health to make free, rapid COVID-19 tests available to Rhode Islanders, doubling the state’s testing capacity. Tests using the new Abbott ID NOW system will be provided by-appointment at a new drive-through testing site at Twin River Casino in Lincoln. This testing site will be able to perform approximately 1,000 tests per day.

Rhode Island and Georgia are the only two states in the country to be launching this new partnership today. Healthcare providers from MinuteClinic, CVS’s retail medical clinic, are overseeing the testing. Rhode Islanders who have symptoms of COVID-19 can sign up for a test at www.cvs.com.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include any of the following: fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches (myalgias), chills, runny nose or stuffy nose, sore throat, headache, or diarrhea.

As Rhode Island has ramped up its testing capacity, Governor Raimondo announced last week that tests are now available for all Rhode Islanders who are experiencing symptoms. COVID-19 testing had previously been limited to certain populations who are more vulnerable to complications from COVID-19 and to Rhode Island’s critical infrastructure workforce.

Separate from testing through CVS Health at Twin River Casino, Rhode Islanders who have symptoms can still call their healthcare providers to coordinate testing for COVID-19. People can also call urgent care centers. A number of urgent care centers and primary care providers in Rhode Island have set up separate areas that serve as Respiratory Clinics, meaning they are specifically evaluating patients suspected of having COVID-19. While these Respiratory Clinics are in specific areas just for those patients, urgent care centers are still open to see patients who need other services in their usual locations. Additional information about testing in Rhode Island is available at: www.health.ri.gov/covid/testing

COVID-19 Data Update:

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced today that Rhode Island has 160 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 1,082. RIDOH also announced two additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. These people were in their 80s and their 90s. Both people were nursing home residents. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 27.