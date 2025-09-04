A Shingle-Style Masterpiece Above the Atlantic — Jamestown Waterfront Retreat Lists for $5,250,000

4 Hull Cove Street | Jamestown, RI | 4 Beds, 3 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath, 3,084 Sq. Ft. | Private Shoreline Access | Offered by Cynthia Moretti of Compass Rhode Island for $5,250,000.

Perched on a bluff above the Atlantic, 4 Hull Cove Street is a shingle-style oceanfront masterpiece that captures the timeless elegance of coastal New England. With sweeping, unobstructed views of Hull Cove, Brenton Point, the entrance to Narragansett Bay, and the open ocean beyond, this estate is as rare as it is breathtaking.

Private stairs lead directly to the shore, offering a front-row seat to world-class regattas, paddleboarding, surfing, and the ever-changing rhythm of the tides. The soundtrack of waves crashing against the rocks and the cooling sea breezes create an atmosphere of tranquility that defines coastal living at its finest.

Originally reimagined and rebuilt between 2003 and 2008 by the award-winning architectural firm William Burgin, the 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath residence is a testament to craftsmanship and thoughtful design. Warm woodwork and refined details anchor the interiors, while floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors flood the home with natural light and frame the endless seascape. The open kitchen, dining, and living area centers around a stone fireplace, seamlessly connecting to a waterside deck with hot tub, outdoor shower, and a second fireplace for al fresco evenings.

The primary suite, with its vaulted wood ceiling and private fireplace, opens to a dramatic balcony that captures dazzling sunrises and panoramic vistas. Additional bedrooms and baths echo the same attention to detail, creating a home that is as comfortable as it is commanding.

Set just minutes from Mackerel Cove Beach, local farms, and Jamestown’s vibrant village center, this property is both a year-round haven and a perfect summer retreat. With its rare combination of architectural pedigree, sweeping ocean views, and direct shoreline access, 4 Hull Cove Street stands as one of Rhode Island’s most exceptional coastal offerings.

