Former Barrington School Bus Monitor Arraigned on Child Molestation Charges

A former Rhode Island school bus monitor has been hit with a slew of disturbing charges after police say he molested two young girls while working in the Barrington School District.

Kevin P. Langlois, 58, of Rehoboth, was indicted by a statewide grand jury Wednesday and arraigned Thursday in Providence Superior Court. He faces three counts of second-degree child molestation, along with charges of indecent solicitation of a child, indecent exposure, and simple assault, authorities said.

Langlois’ bail was set at $10,000 surety, and a judge issued a no-contact order with the alleged victims.

According to Barrington Police Chief Michael Correia, the alleged abuse involved two female juveniles between 5 and 12 years old. The initial complaint surfaced on June 12, sparking a joint investigation by Correia’s department and Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office. Two additional incidents were later reported, with investigators saying the alleged acts occurred between September 2023 and June 2025.

Langlois had been employed by Ocean State Transit as a bus monitor for Barrington schools when the accusations came to light.

Barrington school officials called the charges “sickening” and an “unforgivable breach of trust.” School Committee Chairman Thomas Peck said he was “furious” that someone tasked with keeping children safe could betray that duty in such a way. Acting Superintendent Chris Ashley vowed to hold “all responsible parties accountable” and said outside counseling services were brought in to help families.

Barrington Public Schools confirmed it has launched its own Title IX probe and notified the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families. Officials urged families with questions to contact the district or police detectives directly.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

