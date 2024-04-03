All Block Island Ferry Trips Canceled Wednesday Due to Unsafe Sea Conditions

All Block Island Ferries are cancelled for Wednesday due to adverse sea conditions.

Despite the cancellation of services, the Block Island Ferry Reservation Office remains operational to assist passengers with inquiries and alternative arrangements. The office can be reached by dialing 866-783-7996 Extension 3, and will be open from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

