Hartford Police Officer Charged with Sexual Assault at Ballard’s Beach Club on Block Island

A Hartford police officer was arrested on sex assault charges after an alleged incident that happened at Ballard’s Beach Club on Block Island over the weekend.

Justin Damone, 25, a four-year veteran on the force who was off-duty at the time, was charged with Felony First Degree Sexual Assault, according to court documents.

Rhode Island State Police said that at the victim’s request, they will not be issuing a press release with additional details.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody released the following statement on Tuesday:

“The Hartford Police Department is a law enforcement agency that takes our law enforcement responsibilities extremely seriously, and never more so than when there are allegations of criminal conduct by one our own officers. Following Officer Damone’s arrest in Rhode Island, he was immediately suspended without pay, pending both criminal and administrative investigations.”

Damone was arraigned Tuesday on $25,000 bond. He has been ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

He is due back in court on November 21st.

