Ballard’s Beach Resort wins appeal of license suspension

Ballard’s is back in business. For now, anyway.

On Wednesday, the RI Department of Business Regulation issued Ballard’s a stay of suspension while it reviews the case. The suspension was handed out on Monday by the Block Island licensing board and was the result of a brawl on the Block Island Ferry after Reggae Fest on August 8.

However, the popular summer party spot must now close at 10pm while the DBR further investigates their case. Alcohol service and live music will remain.

Ballards issued this statement shortly after the stay was granted.

Ballard’s formally filed an appeal yesterday with the RI Department of Business Regulation (DBR) regarding the New Shoreham Board of License Commissioner’s unfair decision to suspend our liquor license. This afternoon, the DBR stayed the suspension until a full hearing on the merits, allowing Ballard’s to reopen immediately with a full food and bar menu. We take pride in being a longtime member of the Block Island community, and the safety of both our guests and neighbors is paramount. We will continue to collaborate with the Town and our fellow Islanders while we proudly serve our valued patrons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ballard’s Beach Resort (@ballardsbeach)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!