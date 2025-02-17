Lila Delman Compass Announces $4.4 Million Sale on Block Island

A waterfront estate on Block Island has sold for $4.4 million. The property, located at 1423 Cooneymus Road, was represented by Rosemary Tobin of Lila Delman Compass, who worked with both the seller and the buyer in the transaction.

The sale ranks as the third-highest on Block Island since the start of 2024, following the $7.71 million sale of 1776 Corn Neck Road, where Tobin represented the seller and Dan and Nicole Harding of Lila Delman Compass’ Narragansett office represented the buyer.

“I’m thrilled to have successfully represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this Block Island transaction,” Tobin said in a statement. “It’s always rewarding to connect people with a property that feels like the perfect fit, while helping my clients achieve their real estate goals.”

Known as “Bluffhead,” the residence at 1423 Cooneymus Road is an expansive coastal retreat offering more than 4,700 square feet of living space. Set on just under two acres, the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home features an open floor plan, a gourmet kitchen, two primary suites with private terraces, a wine cellar, and an entertainment room. Its sweeping ocean views and secluded setting make it a coveted piece of Block Island’s real estate market.

Tobin, a leading agent on Block Island, has been the top-producing broker on the island each year since 2018.

The sale contributes to a record-setting year for Compass, which has surpassed $1 billion in closed real estate transactions in 2024, outpacing all other brokerages in Rhode Island.

