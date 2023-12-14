Ambulances Recommended for Pregnant Women in the East Bay

The Rhode Island Department of Health is recommending that ambulances be used by pregnant women in the East Bay who are in labor and who, after consulting with their healthcare professional, need to get to a medical facility west of the Washington Bridge immediately. The Washington Bridge carries 195 between East Providence and Providence. People can contact an ambulance by calling 911.

This recommendation is being made because of current traffic disruptions on the Washington Bridge. Currently, emergency vehicles (including ambulances) can travel westbound on the bridge. Personal vehicles are not currently permitted to travel westbound on the Washington Bridge.

RIDOH will provide additional updates as traffic patterns over the Washington Bridge change.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

