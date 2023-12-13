House votes to authorize Biden impeachment inquiry

The U.S. House approved a motion Wednesday night with a vote of 221-212 to initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The 14-page resolution, put forth by Republican Representative Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, grants authority for the impeachment inquiry. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson expressed confidence in the resolution’s passage, emphasizing it as the “next necessary step” due to what he described as the White House’s obstruction of the investigation.

Following the resolution’s approval, Johnson, along with fellow Republicans Steve Scalise, Tom Emmer, and Elise Stefanik, released a joint statement on Twitter.

“Today, the House took a critical step in our investigation into serious matters involving President Joe Biden by formally opening an impeachment inquiry. As President Biden continues to stonewall lawful Congressional subpoenas, today’s vote of the full House of Representatives authorizing the inquiry puts us in the strongest position to enforce these subpoenas in court,” the statement read.

“We have seen witness testimony and bank records showing millions of dollars flowing to the Biden family from foreign adversaries. Witnesses have testified about the President’s numerous interactions with his family’s foreign clients. The President and White House have repeatedly misled the public, shifted the goalposts, and stonewalled our investigation. As Chairmen Comer, Jordan and Smith have done all along, we will continue to follow the facts where they lead. The American people deserve answers. This impeachment inquiry will help us find them,” the statement concluded.

“It’s time for the House to take the next step in the Biden impeachment investigation and adopt an impeachment inquiry resolution. The White House and multiple witnesses have repeatedly refused to cooperate with the investigation and have rejected subpoenas. Despite this refusal, the investigation has uncovered alarming details that demand further scrutiny,” Armstrong said in a statement after introducing the resolution.

“The Biden family and associates received more than $24 million from foreign nationals. Joe Biden received $200,000 from his brother, James Biden, the same day James received a $200,000 loan from a failing rural hospital operator. Joe Biden also received $40,000 in laundered Chinese money from his brother and sister-in-law. It’s become clear that the Biden family sold influence around the world using Joe Biden’s name as the product. An investigation in any jurisdiction around the country would move forward if it had these facts. A vote on an impeachment inquiry puts the House in the best position to prevail in court and uncover the truth,” Armstrong continued.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Fox News Digital that the White House “requested” the House vote itself.

“The White House sent a letter…saying that the subpoenas [Republicans] had served will not be honored and won’t even be recognized without a full vote of the House. So our speaker has done exactly what I would expect he would do as a lawyer. We’re going to honor that. We’re going to go ahead and do a full floor vote,” Emmer said. “He knows we’re probably going to have to go to court to enforce these anyway, so might as well eliminate any of the objections that they have.”

