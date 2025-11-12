Atlantic Shark Institute Tags 50th Great White Shark in Rhode Island Waters

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI) has reached a major milestone in its ongoing study of white sharks off Rhode Island and Southern New England, tagging its 50th shark since the project began.

The long-term study aims to better understand how white sharks use local waters in the Ocean State and beyond. “If someone had said we’d tag 50 white sharks at this point, I wouldn’t have believed it,” said Jon Dodd, ASI’s executive director. “When we started, there were so many unanswered questions about white sharks in Rhode Island waters, given how few had been confirmed here in the last 80 years. That is changing monthly.”

Dodd said the data gathered will help scientists and policymakers protect the species. A key feature of the project is that every tagged shark has been either a juvenile or a “young-of-the-year” white shark—critical for understanding the early life stages of this vulnerable species.

“With litters ranging from two to 12 pups and females taking 30 years or more to reach maturity, these young sharks are vital to the species’ survival,” Dodd said. “By using acoustic telemetry and satellite tags to monitor their movements, this study will add valuable insights into their habits and long-term health.”

The ASI continues to expand its research as white shark sightings in southern New England steadily increase, reshaping scientists’ understanding of the region’s role in the species’ life cycle.

