Largest Great White Shark Ever Tagged in North Atlantic Surfaces Off Nantucket

A massive great white shark — the largest ever tagged in the North Atlantic — was detected about 50 miles off the coast of Nantucket on Friday, according to researchers at OCEARCH.

The adult male great white shark, named Contender, measures 13 feet 9 inches long and weighs an estimated 1,653 pounds. OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ocean research and conservation, first tagged Contender in January off the coast of Georgia and Florida.

Now, he’s making waves in New England waters.

The team used a SPOT (Smart Position and Temperature Transmitting) tag to monitor the shark’s movements. The device will provide real-time tracking data for about five years, helping scientists better understand the species’ migration patterns, habitats, and behavior.

In addition to tracking technology, researchers collected biological samples — including urogenital material — to study reproduction and overall health.

Contender was named in partnership with Contender Boats, a long-time supporter of OCEARCH’s expeditions. Their vessels help researchers reach tagging sites and safely collect data from large sharks like this one.

Shark activity often increases in New England during the summer, but researchers say sightings like this are valuable opportunities to advance science and raise awareness — not cause for alarm.

OCEARCH encourages the public to follow Contender’s journey through their free shark tracker, offering a rare glimpse into the travels of one of the ocean’s most powerful predators.

