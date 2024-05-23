Atlantic Shark Institute Nears Goal for Rhode Island Commercial Shark Plate Orders

The Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI) announced Thursday that they recently received their 500th order for the commercial version of their wildly popular shark license plate in Rhode Island. With a requirement of 600 orders before the plates can go into production, they are closing in on their goal and are optimistic about starting production soon.

“With less than 100 orders to go, we can finally see the finish line,” shared Jon Dodd, executive director of the ASI. “The passenger and combination plates have been on the road for a while, and we can’t wait to see the commercial version join them.”

The ASI is so excited about reaching the goal that they have already ordered the plate material and are prepared to begin production, according to the non-profit group. “We wanted to ensure that we wouldn’t waste any time once we hit 600 orders, so the RI DMV is ready to go. Now we just need 95 more commercial plate holders to get their orders in, and we can get started,” Dodd continued.

The ASI is a non-profit charity in Rhode Island with no paid employees. As a result, 100% of the funding from these plate sales is used for their research. “The plate sales have been an invaluable source of funding for both the ASI and ocean health, and we could not be more appreciative of all this support. Hopefully, we will get these final orders in soon and can celebrate being the first charity in Rhode Island to get all three versions on the road,” Dodd concluded.

To order your shark plate, visit the ASI at www.atlanticsharkinstitute.org.

