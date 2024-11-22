Two Fossilized Great White Shark Teeth Found at Narragansett Beach

Two remarkable discoveries at Narragansett Town Beach have sparked excitement and intrigue among beachgoers and marine scientists alike.

Earlier this summer, brothers Oliver and Sebastian Martinez were enjoying a family day at the beach when they unearthed a massive, fossilized shark tooth from the sand. Eager to learn more about their find, their parents, Lauren and Alex, contacted the Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI).

Dr. Josh Moyer, a shark expert and collaborator with the ASI, identified the fossil as a great white shark tooth. The well-preserved specimen was estimated to be at least 10,000 years old and potentially millions of years old. Based on the tooth’s size, Moyer determined the shark it came from was about 15 feet long.

Just weeks later, Narragansett Town Beach delivered yet another ancient treasure.

South Kingstown resident Carline Shields was taking a morning walk when she spotted what she thought was a rock. Upon closer inspection, she realized it was another fossilized great white shark tooth.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Shields said. “I’ve known Jon [Dodd] for years, so I immediately reached out to him.”

Jon Dodd, Executive Director of the ASI, said he was shocked to receive a second report. “We’ve never had a call about teeth like this in Rhode Island, and now there are two from the same beach in just a few months. It’s amazing,” he said.

Experts confirmed Shields’ discovery as another great white shark tooth, this one belonging to a shark estimated to be 18 to 20 feet long. Like the first, the fossil is believed to be tens of thousands to millions of years old.

“What’s so exciting is not just the rarity of these finds, but that they both came from the same small stretch of beach,” Dodd said. “It raises so many fascinating questions about the history of our coastline.”

The ASI encourages anyone who has found a similar fossil to reach out and share their discovery. “These finds are an incredible window into the past,” Dodd added.

If you’ve come across something unusual on Rhode Island’s shores, visit www.atlanticsharkinstitute.org to share your story.

