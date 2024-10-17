Massive Great White Shark Washes Ashore on Cape Cod Beach

Cape Cod beachgoers got the shock of a lifetime when a massive great white shark washed ashore on Nauset Beach Tuesday.

The Orleans Police Department shared three jaw-dropping photos on their Facebook page Tuesday, showing the 12-foot, 1,240-pound shark sprawled across the back of a flatbed truck. “Not one of our typical calls for service,” they wrote, adding, “Nor is it one for our local duty tow, Nauset Recovery. But, as always, we answered the call.”

The colossal creature was discovered early Tuesday morning by beach patrol, prompting the police to call in a tow truck to remove the animal. According to the department, Sgt. Elliott’s only task was to follow the truck as it hauled away the beast—no wrestling involved, thankfully.

The shark, identified by researchers as “Koala,” had washed up on the sands of Nauset Beach around 8 a.m. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy quickly confirmed that the shark was part of their research catalog, having been tagged as part of ongoing efforts to track the Cape’s white shark population. A necropsy is currently underway to determine what caused the shark’s death, with leading shark expert Greg Skomal heading the investigation.

Sharks frequent the waters off Cape Cod, drawn in by the abundant seal population, but it’s not every day that a great white washes ashore. Local authorities and researchers are still trying to figure out the specifics, but so far, no obvious external injuries have been noted.

The police department’s Facebook post garnered plenty of reactions, with residents and beachgoers expressing shock, awe, and a little bit of unease. After all, it’s not every day that you see a massive predator being towed away like a stranded SUV.

As for the fate of the shark, details remain unclear on where the flatbed headed after the shark was hauled off. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy assured the public that their team is conducting a thorough investigation to learn more about this incredible creature.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

