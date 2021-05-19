Ballard’s Beach Resort Announces 2021 Schedule

Ballard’s Beach Resort’s 2021 season includes festivals, live music, beach bonfires, fresh seafood and a brand new daiquiri bar.

“We’re excited Ballard’s will be fully open for the summer of 2021. Our friendly staff has been working tirelessly to get everything ready for the season,” said Steven Filippi, owner of Ballard’s Beach Resort. “We can’t wait to welcome back our guests for what’s sure to be a summer to remember.”

Ballard’s opens for the summer on May 21st, with the season running through Sunday, September 26th. In addition to live music every day, the beach resort has several marquee events planned throughout the summer.

Memorial Day Weekend – Saturday, May 29, 2021

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Officially opening for the season on May 21st, Ballard’s will kick off the summer with it’s traditional Memorial Day Weekend celebration on May 29 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. This year, the festivities will double as a retirement bash for Vin Carlone, thanking him for his 18 years of service as Block Island’s police chief. Rain date for the event is May 30.

July 4th Weekend Bash – July 2-4, 2021

Live DJ

Pop Rock

Greg Mattson

Block Island Country Fest – July 5, 2021

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ashley Jordan

Presley and Taylor

Braiden Sunshine

Steve Dagget

Chris Ruediger

Reggae Fest – August 9

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mighty Mystic

Roots of Creation

Root Steady

Amandla

Anthem

Jam Fest – August 22, 2021

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Bad Fish

Dub Apocalypse

Mystic Dead

Terrapin

Rock Fest – September 11, 2021

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Performers are TBD.

Labor Day Weekend Party – September 3-6, 2021

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!