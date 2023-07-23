Condo of the Week: Waterfront Newport Harbor Condo Offered for $1,595,000

111 Harrison Avenue B6 – 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,800 square feet. Offered by Lila Delman Compass for $1,595,000.

On over 12 acres of magnificent water frontage along Newport’s Brenton Cove, this ground floor corner unit at Bonniecrest is nestled in its own private garden oasis. With multiple terraces that connect with the sprawling lawns it truly redefines indoor/outdoor living. Residence B6 is one of the largest units boasting over 2,800 s/f of living area. Enter through an elegant foyer which creates a nice divide between the personal and entertaining spaces connected with gorgeous Saltillo terracotta floors.

There are two oversized bedrooms w/ ensuite baths. The great room houses a wood burning fireplace, living & dining areas & two large walls of sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. The kitchen features abundant counter space overlooking a cozy den w/ views of the harbor perfect for a quiet evening in. With an astounding variety of over 140 trees and shrubs; the property is classified as an arboretum, w/ a significant number dating back to the original Olmsted Brothers 1912 site design.

A true luxury lifestyle for the most discerning buyer, starting with its gated entrance, heated salt-water pool, hot tub, Har-tru tennis court, playground, private beach, multi kayak launch, gas fire pit and dock where residents can call a water taxi to shuttle into town to shop, or grab a drink or a bite without needing to drive. A tranquil, coastal retreat calls for its next steward behind the historic brick wall and original ornate gate.

Welcome to Bonniecrest, where your new life awaits.