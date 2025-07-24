Trudy Coxe speaks at the Carriage House grand opening event. Christian Winthrop

Buzzing Around Newport: Tourism Taste Makers Toast New Vibes in Vintage Setting

Colleen McGrath·
Local

Newport is fortunate to have nearly a dozen world-class museums sprinkled along Bellevue Avenue. On July 8, a select group of industry insiders gathered for the debut of The Carriage House at The Elms (@elmscarriagehouse)—a new collaboration between the Preservation Society of Newport County and Stoneacre Hospitality.

Trudy Coxe reminded guests that a grab-and-go café once occupied the space 10 to 15 years ago, before the property was restored to its current splendor. She thanked Cassandra Van Cott and Gary Beer for championing this new dining concept, which is poised to become a favorite lunch spot for both locals and visitors.

Van Cott, in turn, shared praise for Mark Taber, Director of Properties, along with @kirbyperkins Construction, and “two wonderful partners”—Stoneacre Hospitality’s Chris Bender and Nicole Canning—who first teamed up with the @newport.mansions three years ago at The Chinese Tea House. “This is an extension of synergies,” Van Cott declared.

Board member Dale Venturini, who led the Rhode Island Hospitality Association for 30 years, emphasized that “hospitality is the lifeblood of Rhode Island,” urging everyone to celebrate the occasion. “This place makes me want to get married again,” she quipped, before inviting guests to raise their glasses. Many of those glasses were filled with Via Carota Craft Cocktails, served on the patio by Mia Lupo.

The event drew many familiar faces from Discover Newport, including Alex Hurd, Kathryn Farrington, Tim Walsh, and Pam Blauvelt. It was especially heartening to see former CEO Evan Smith saunter in after a day of volunteering at Tennis Week. Though retired, Smith is still proudly representing Newport—he was recently elected to the board of the Preservation Society and was that evening promoting the city’s Sister City relationship with Kinsale, Ireland.

At one point, Smith asked Anna Cremin if she was from Kinsale. “Cork,” she replied with a smile, “but do ye know Paul Shea?”

Trudy Coxe, Casandra Van Cott, and Dale Venturini

 

Trudy Coxe welcomes guest to The Carriage House at the Elms
Patrick Kilroy, Nicole Canning, Danielle Ogden, Christon Gibson, Marie Samuels, Kristin MacManus, and Amy Brun
Stoneacre Hospitality’s Nicole Canning, Chris Bender, and Preservation Scoiety CEO Trudy Coxe
Mia Lupo
Julie Rose and Susanne Day
Anna Cremin from Cork
All of the fountains have been restored in the gardens
Alex Hurd, Pam Blauvelt, and Tim Walsh

 

