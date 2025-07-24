Newport Seeks Public Input on Easton’s Beach Redesign Before July 31 Deadline

Could this be a glimpse of the future for Easton’s Beach?

The City of Newport is calling on residents and visitors to help shape what’s next for the beloved oceanfront landmark. Last month, officials wrapped up a series of public meetings as part of a broader effort to reimagine Easton’s Beach, culminating in the unveiling of four preliminary design concepts.

From a modern open-air pavilion to a set of elevated structures connected by scenic boardwalks, the concepts aim to offer both practical upgrades and bold new visions for the popular shoreline destination.

At the final workshop on June 30, consultants presented key takeaways from community input and revealed the early-stage proposals. Now, city leaders say it’s time for the public to weigh in once more.

“This is a key midpoint in the planning process,” city officials said. “Your feedback now will help refine the concepts and guide the next round of public engagement.”

Residents can explore the concept designs, take a short survey, and submit comments online at CityofNewport.com/FutureBeach. The survey closes July 31.

The planning process is expected to continue through late 2025, with a final proposal heading to the Beach Commission and Newport City Council for approval and potential funding.

Have your say now—because the future of Easton’s Beach starts with you.

