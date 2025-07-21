Breathtaking Panoramic Views and Seaside Living – Waterfront Jamestown Escape Lists for $6,450,000

120 Battery Lane | Jamestown, RI | 4 Beds, 4 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath, 4,724 Sq. Ft. | 2.5 Acres of Waterfront Grounds | Private Shoreline Access | Offered by Linda Mello of Residential Properties Ltd. for $6,450,000.

Perched above the shoreline on 2.5 acres of pristine coastal land, 120 Battery Lane is a masterclass in modern elegance and serene seclusion. Set in Jamestown’s exclusive Beavertail neighborhood, this newly renovated estate captures sweeping, unobstructed views of Narragansett Bay—from the Jamestown Bridge to Block Island.

With 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths spread across 4,724 square feet, the home unfolds across multiple levels, each thoughtfully designed to celebrate its panoramic setting. The chef’s kitchen is a study in refinement, featuring state-of-the-art appliances and luxurious finishes that flow into an expansive living room with dry bar and cozy wood stove.

Bathed in sunlight and framed by endless ocean views, the dining area opens to a wraparound deck that leads to a show-stopping infinity-edge pool. A serene bluestone patio with an outdoor kitchen completes the setting—ideal for golden hour cocktails or lingering al fresco dinners under the stars.

A primary suite with deck access, a full bathroom complete with a dressing room, den, half bath with laundry conveniently round out the main level. Upper level—a primary suite with balcony, custom walk-in closet, and full bath. Two additional bedrooms, office, and full bath complete this floor.

The lower level offers versatile space including a family room, laundry room, full bath, and an office/den perfect for remote work or guest overflow.

A private staircase leads directly to the water, where your coastal lifestyle begins: Private moorings, morning swims, and quiet moments by the sea. A rare offering in one of Rhode Island’s most treasured enclaves.

LEARN MORE, SEE MORE PHOTOS, AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!