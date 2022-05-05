British Nobility Brings “Downton Abbey” to Newport

The Preservation of Newport County will welcome British nobility on June 23 when it hosts The Right Honorable Countess of Carnarvon, the owner and creative mind behind the resurgence of Highclere Castle, known to millions around the world as the iconic estate of “Downton Abbey.”

The 8th and current Countess of Carnarvon is the best-selling author of five books, a historian, and a popular, international speaker. The wife of Geordie, the 8th Earl of Carnarvon, she began her career as an author by writing the guidebooks to Highclere, searching for stories within its walls. Dedicating herself to researching its history, she is also an established fundraiser, committed to restoring the castle’s buildings and grounds.

Lord and Lady Carnarvon have shared their family estate in England with the Emmy Award-winning PBS TV series “Downton Abbey” and its many fans. The Carnarvon family has lived at Highclere for 300 years.

“Highclere Castle is one of the most iconic and beloved houses in the world, and Lady Carnarvon and her husband, the Earl of Carnarvon, have done a remarkable job sharing its rich history and heritage,” Preservation Society CEO and Executive Director Trudy Coxe said. “We understand the importance of preserving and sharing history. We cannot wait to learn more about the real-life Downton Abbey and have Lady Carnarvon experience our own Gilded Age history right here in Newport.”

The Countess of Carnarvon commented, “I am delighted to be visiting The Preservation Society of Newport County and sharing some of the history and stories from the castle, gardens and landscape at Highclere Castle through the seasons.”

Lady Carnarvon will participate in a full day of events in Newport on June 23. She will begin the day with a luncheon at the private historic house Fairholme. She will then host an evening of activities at Rosecliff, one of the Preservation Society’s properties. Here are some of the exclusive opportunities available during this special day with British nobility.

Luncheon Tickets

“A Feathered Affair”

Fairholme

12:00–2:00 p.m.

Limit 100

This exclusive luncheon with guest of honor, The Right Honorable Countess of Carnarvon, includes a speaking presentation by Lady Carnarvon, a mini exhibition featuring the Gilded Age’s finest fashion, and a lovely lunch presented in an impeccable Horace Trumbauer-designed ballroom. We invite guests to incorporate a festive feather into their attire for the day. We extend our sincere thanks to the Petrovas family for opening their historic home to Lady Carnarvon and the Preservation Society for this event.

Evening Ticket Packages

Option 1: The Royal Package

Beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Limit 25

Lady Carnarvon invites a select few to join her for a glass of champagne and conversation in the Rosecliff Salon prior to the evening’s main events. Guests will receive a personalized book, VIP seating for the presentation, and full access to the events of the evening. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

Option 2: The Highclere Experience

Beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Limit 225

The Preservation Society and Lady Carnarvon invite you to join us for a floral soiree featuring a presentation by Lady Carnarvon. Beginning with a seated lecture, Lady Carnarvon will share her experience and wisdom of running an English estate, including the importance of preservation and sustainability. Following the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer period, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, live music, and a festive Highclere Gin station. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase pre-signed books by Lady Carnarvon. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Option 3: The Enlighted Evening

Beginning virtually at 6:30 p.m.

Zoom link to be shared prior to event. A virtual way to spend an hour with Lady Carnarvon, this experience invites guests to join Lady Carnarvon’s presentation via Zoom. Please note that this is a VIRTUAL ONLY option.

Tickets for the general public go on sale May 9. To learn more, visit https://www.newportmansions.org/events/a-visit-with-lady-carnarvon

Proceeds from these events benefit The Preservation Society of Newport County, Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. It is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the area’s historic architecture, landscapes, decorative arts and social history. Its 11 historic properties – seven of them National Historic Landmarks – span more than 250 years of American architectural and social development.

