Sailor Dies in Newport Bermuda Race

Captain of yacht Morgan of Marietta loses life after going overboard.

From the Newport Bermuda Race Organizing Committee:

“We regret to report that our Fleet Communications Office for the 52nd Bermuda Race received a report of a crew overboard on the racecourse this afternoon.

The crew of the yacht Morgan of Marietta, a 42-foot sloop, reported that its captain, Colin Golder of New Providence, N.J., went overboard early this afternoon in strong winds, approximately 325 miles from Bermuda, and did not survive.

After extended effort, Mr. Golder’s body was recovered by the vessel’s crew, and the vessel is returning to the mainland. Next of kin has been informed.

The Bermuda Race Organizing Committee, the Cruising Club of America, and the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club wish to express sincere condolences to the family and crew of Mr. Golder.

Further details will be provided as they become available.”

