Newport Police Announce Second Arrest in Assault of Rogers High School Special Needs Student

The Newport Police Department on Saturday announced a second arrest in the ongoing investigation into the assault of a special needs student at Rogers High School.

Police said the victim was assaulted on two separate occasions by two different 16-year-old male students.

The first student was arrested Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, and charged with two counts of felony assault on persons with severe impairments. Investigators say he was responsible for one of the attacks.

Following additional interviews and evidence review, detectives arrested a second 16-year-old male student on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, and charged him with assault involving the same victim in a separate incident.

On Friday, school officials met with the team’s principal, coach, and athletic director before announcing that the remainder of the football season is canceled, including the JV Thanksgiving Day scrimmage.

Because both suspects are juveniles, Newport Police said they are barred under Rhode Island law from releasing their names, detailed arrest reports or specific court information tied to the case.

The investigation remains active. Newport Police thanked members of the public who have already come forward with information and urged anyone else with knowledge of the incident to contact Detective Caitlin Poplawski at 401-845-5772 or by email at cpoplawski@newportri.gov.

