Rogers High Football Player Seen Beating Special Needs Student in Shock Video

⚠️ VIDEO WARNING: The following report contains violent content involving minors. Newport Buzz is publishing the videos with all faces fully blurred to protect the identities of those involved. Viewer discretion is strongly advised. ⚠️

Newport police have arrested a Rogers High School student after disturbing locker room videos showed a football player whipping a special needs student while others looked on and laughed.

Newport Buzz obtained two videos of the incident, recorded inside the boys’ locker room at Rogers High School.

In the first video, the victim is seen on his knees with his hands together in a pleading, prayer-like gesture, begging for the attack to stop as the aggressor taunts him and repeatedly strikes him in the face.

In the second video, the victim is seated while the attacker continues to whip him, forcing him to count each lash to his face and body. The object used appears to be a leather belt.

The videos have been widely shared among students via text message and social media, fueling outrage across the Newport community.

According to Newport Police, officers were notified of the recordings on Nov. 21, 2025, and launched an investigation. Detectives identified the suspect as a 16-year-old male Rogers High School student.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of assault on persons with severe impairments. He was taken to the Newport Police Department for booking and is scheduled to be arraigned in Newport Family Court later today.

“The Newport Police Department emphasizes that bullying will not be tolerated or condoned in our community,” the department said, adding that all such incidents will be fully investigated.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Caitlin Poplawski at 401-845-5772 or cpoplawski@newportri.gov.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz | Newport, RI (@newportbuzz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz | Newport, RI (@newportbuzz)





A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim https://gofund.me/6d15f0fec

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!