Calling All Pizza Lovers: GoProvidence Serves Up 2nd “Providence Pizza Week” Featuring Over 30 Local Restaurants

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau announced the return of Providence Pizza Week, the much-anticipated celebration of one of Rhode Island’s favorite foods.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural pizza extravaganza, the PWCVB has rounded up more than 30 of the top pizza joints and restaurants in and around Providence to take part in this year’s Pizza Week starting April 16. Try a pie piled high with everything from fresh clams or lobster to calamari or mashed potato. The pizza possibilities are endless.

“Any way you slice it, Providence is a pizza hot spot – from wood grilled, to Neopolitan, to the iconic pizza strip. Pizza Week celebrates pizza of all kinds, with local restaurants cooking up special menus and creative options,” said Kristen Adamo, president & CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Pizza Week is a great time to hit up your neighborhood pizza shop or scout out some new favorites. From traditional cheese and pepperoni to pies that really go outside the (pizza) box, Pizza Week offers a taste for everyone.”

Don’t know your pizza style? You can find out with their first-ever Pizza Personality quiz. Are you an artisan pizza person or going for a slice at your neighborhood pizza spot? Looking for vegan pies or do you like something classic? We paired up with the creative students at Johnson & Wales University to help you discover your true pizza personality just in time for Pizza Week.

Everyone is invited to get a slice of the action by visiting participating restaurants through April 22. Then, put your taste buds to the test and vote for your favorites. The PWCVB will be awarding the top restaurant in each category: Most Delicious, Most Creative, and Most Instragammable. Last year’s winner (in all three categories), Francesco’s Providence, will be hard to beat! One lucky voter will also be selected to win a $200 prize pack of restaurant gift cards.

“We encourage any local restaurant to sign up, even if pizza isn’t normally on the menu. It’s a perfect excuse to roll out a limited-edition pizza menu and give guests something new to try,” said Adamo.

Is your favorite crust thin and crispy or thick and chewy? Are you adventurous with your toppings or do you play it safe? Whether you call it party pizza, bakery pizza, or pizza strips – it doesn’t matter. Pizza Week is for you! Find the growing list of participating restaurants at ProvidencePizzaWeek.com.

