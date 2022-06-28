Changes Coming to Newport’s Bulky Waste Program

Newport residents looking to dispose of bulky waste will no longer a need to obtain collection stickers from City Hall. As part of the City’s new trash contract, beginning July 1st, all requests and payments for bulky waste and white goods collection items can be made directly through the City’s hauling company, Waste Management.

Previously, residents were required to obtain a bulky waste sticker from City Hall before calling to make an appointment for pickup. Now, under a new streamlined process, residents can simply call the Waste Management call center directly to make payment and schedule their collection appointment at 1-800-972-4545.

Items will continue to be collected on the first and third Thursday of each month, including the following:

Bulky Item – these items are not limited to couches, upholstered furniture, wooden furniture, etc. The collection cost per item is $31.50

White Goods/Appliances- these items are not limited to stoves, refrigerators, dishwashers washers dryers, air conditioners etc. the collection cost per item is $ 41.00

All items must weigh less than 75 lbs. and collection appointments may be made up until noon the day before the collection.

For more information on whether or not an item is acceptable for collection, please consult with a Waste Management call center agent. Once full payment has been made and your collection appointment has been scheduled, the agent will supply a reference or ticket number as your confirmation.

Items must be curbside by 6 a.m. on the day of your appointment. In the event you forget to place your items curbside on the day of your scheduled appointment, you will be required to contact the WM call center to make payment again and schedule another collection appointment. No refunds will be given unless cancellation of a scheduled appointment is made by contacting the WM call center with your confirmation number by noon the day before the scheduled collection.

