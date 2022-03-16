Cicilline Accepting Submissions for 2022 Congressional Art Competition

Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01), member of the Congressional Arts Caucus, today announced that his office has started accepting submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District.

“Rhode Island’s arts community is second to none and I cannot wait to see this year’s submissions,” said Congressman Cicilline. “This competition offers young Rhode Island artists the opportunity to display their skills and earn recognition for their hard work – I encourage them all to show off their talents.”

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students who reside in the First District. Students or teachers interested in participating should register by contacting André Herrera by email at andre.herrera@mail.house.gov or by phone at 729-5600. The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 29, 2022.

Congressman Cicilline will convene a panel to award first, second, and third place awards, and the overall winner of the competition will have their artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The 2nd place awardee will have their piece displayed in the Congressman’s Washington office for one year, and the 3rd place awardee will have their piece displayed in the Congressman’s Pawtucket office for one year.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.

