Cicilline Accepting Submissions for 2023 Congressional Art Competition

Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01) today announced that his office is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. The competition is open to all students who live in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District.



“I encourage all young artists in the First District to take part in this competition,” said Congressman Cicilline, a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. “As I’ve said many times, our state’s arts community is second to none. This competition offers young Rhode Island artists the opportunity to display their skills and earn recognition for their hard work. I’m looking forward to seeing this year’s submissions.”



Congressman Cicilline’s Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students who reside in the First District. Students or teachers interested in participating should register by contacting André Herrera by email at andre.herrera@mail.house.gov or by phone at 729-5600. The deadline for submissions is 4:30pm on Friday, April 21, 2023.



Congressman Cicilline will convene a panel to award first place, and the winner of the competition will have their artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.



The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for Members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.

