(VIDEO) The 11th Hour Racing Team repair shop

Charlie Enright’s 11th Hour Racing Team has had more than its share of damage to contend with on leg 3 – from broken batten tips moments after the start to damaged rudders, a torn mainsail and a crack in the hull of the boat.

Unusually light and benign conditions over the weekend opened a window of opportunity to set things right and that’s exactly what the team has done.

From the boatfeeds below, it appears as if the full crew has been involved, but Jack Bouttell earns special mention as Mr. Fix It.

The result is a team that is again challenging for the lead now that the wind has returned.

Check out the videos of the weekend repairs here:





