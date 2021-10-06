Coast Guard Commandant presents awards to Air Station Cape Cod after heroic rescues save 31 lives

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz presented multiple awards during a ceremony at Air Station Cape Cod, Friday.

The U.S.Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, and the Royal Canadian Air Force rescued 31 fishermen from a disabled, Canadian vessel over 130 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, March 3, 2021.

At 7:05 p.m., March 2, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Halifax notified watchstanders at the Coast Guard First District Command Center that the 143-foot vessel, Atlantic Destiny, was disabled with a fire on board and taking on water.

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing air crew, and two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews launched and arrived on scene.

A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-149 Cormorant helicopter crew from 14 Wing Greenwood, in Nova Scotia, Canada, hoisted six crewmembers from the vessel and dropped off two search and rescue technicians to assist in dewatering the vessel. A Canadian CC-130 Hercules, also from 14 Wing Greenwood, provided top cover for the operation.

The U.S. Coast Guard Jayhawk crews hoisted another 21 fishermen between the two helicopters. All hoisted crewmembers were taken to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, where they were transferred for medical assessment.

The remaining four crewmembers, and the two SAR technicians ceased dewatering efforts and were transferred to the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Cape Roger shortly after 7 a.m., March 3. The Atlantic Destiny completely sank at 9:36 a.m. that morning.

